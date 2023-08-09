Heat continues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly sunny, hot and humid across #SGA. A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Watch remains in effect as heat indices rise into the danger range 105° to 110°. No changes tomorrow with the dangerously hot and humid conditions.

Although there’s a Marginal Risk of severe storms it has been rather quiet Wednesday afternoon. We’re watching a complex of storms to our north that may head our way late evening. If storms arrive gusty winds are possible.

Trending drier with a sun/cloud mix Thursday. The possibility of showers and storms is low. Rain chances rise again late Friday followed by scattered showers and storms over the weekend.

Little relief from the heat with lows mid 70s and highs mid-upper 90s. It’ll feel much hotter 105°+ through next week. Scattered showers and storms likely each afternoon and evening.

