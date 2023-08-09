Ask the Expert
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Orlando state attorney. He says she neglected her duties

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended the top prosecutor in Orlando, saying she had neglected her duty to prosecute criminals
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising event...
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising event for U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday suspended the top prosecutor in Orlando, saying she had neglected her duty to prosecute criminals.

“It is my duty as Governor to ensure that the laws enacted by our duly elected Legislature are followed,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Tallahassee announcing the suspension of State Attorney Monique Worrell of the 9th Judicial Circuit, which serves Orange and Osceola counties.

This is the second elected state attorney DeSantis has suspended in the past year. Last August he removed Andrew Warren, the Tampa area state attorney, from office, accusing him of neglect of duty and incompetence. Warren, who like Worrell is a Democrat, joined other prosecutors across the country in signing statements opposing criminal charges against abortion providers or women seeking abortions. He also said he wouldn't prosecute people for providing gender-affirming health care, and his office's policies didn't charge people with some minor crimes.

The governor appointed Andrew Bain, an Orange County judge, to replace Worrell. Bain previously served as assistant state attorney in Orlando.

“The people of Central Florida deserve to have a State Attorney who will seek justice in accordance with the law instead of allowing violent criminals to roam the streets and find new victims,” DeSantis said.

