Flint River Entertainment Complex brings back 5K race series

The FREC Race Series will feature three races starting in October.
The FREC Race Series will feature three races starting in October.(WVIR)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Flint River Entertainment Complex (FREC) is bringing back the FREC 5K Race Series in Downtown Albany, starting at the Veterans Amphitheatre.

“We are excited to bring back the FREC 5K Race Series again this year,” Harry Day, regional director of partnerships with the FREC, said.

The 5K race series is presented by Michelob Ultra and Coca-Cola Bottling Company and will include three races. The race series will be a fun-filled rain-or-shine event that will showcase the beauty and history of Downtown Albany.

Race times and costs vary based on which race is selected.

“We started this series in the Fall of 2020 to continue providing entertainment to our community while our venues were closed due to the pandemic. We never envisioned the impact that these races would have and continue to have on the running community. We appreciate all the support from our partners and look forward to a great turnout this year,” Day said.

Here are the following dates for the races:

  • The Pink Run presented by Phoebe Putney Health Systems will be on Oct. 7.
  • The Monster Dash presented by Smile Doctors will be on Oct. 28.
  • The Turkey Trot presented by GA Farm Bureau will be on Nov. 18.

Participation in the race series is open to individuals and groups. To secure a spot in any of the races, click here.

For more information about the FREC 5K Race Series, registration details and sponsorship, click here.

