Dougherty County ranks 7th in Alzheimer’s prevalence nationwide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first-ever county-level estimates of the prevalence of people with Alzheimer’s dementia, in all 3,142 counties across all 50 states, were released at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

Researchers found the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s in the East and Southeastern regions of the U.S.

This research is giving new insight into Alzheimer’s and dementia rates, specifically in Dougherty County.

Megan Wilson, program manager of the Alzheimer’s Association, says this is the first-ever county-level estimate of the prevalence of people with Alzheimer’s.

“For the first time ever, we have data that tells us the prevalence of the disease in each of Georgia’s counties,” said Wilson. “And Dougherty County happens to be in the top 10 of the country.”

List of the top 10 counties with Alzheimer's prevalence across the U.S. (The Alzheimer's Association). (WALB)

“As we learn more and get deeper into research, we’re just gonna get better and better. We’re also going to be able to use that data to get better at providing services to people who need it the most,” Wilson said.

A new partnership between the Alzheimer’s Association and the Alzheimer’s Outreach Center of South Georgia means new support groups and care partner resources for those in South Georgia.

“We just want to meet people where they are. It’s important just simply because it’s what the community needs. The population of Dougherty County is about 14,700. People over the age of 65 with dementia or another form of dementia is 2,300. That’s more than 15% of the population. We just want to make the biggest difference and impact for that amount of people that we possibly can,” Wilson said.

And for those impacted by the disease, Wilson says you aren’t alone.

“The advice I would offer everyone is to tell their story,” she said. “Definitely to find some way to get involved. They’re certainly not alone, and there are communities ready to embrace them. Because nobody has to talk through this alone.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.