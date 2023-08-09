Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Dougherty County ranks 7th in Alzheimer’s prevalence nationwide

Alzheimer's disease is thought to be caused by the abnormal build-up of proteins in and around brain cells.
By Heidi Paxson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first-ever county-level estimates of the prevalence of people with Alzheimer’s dementia, in all 3,142 counties across all 50 states, were released at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

Researchers found the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s in the East and Southeastern regions of the U.S.

This research is giving new insight into Alzheimer’s and dementia rates, specifically in Dougherty County.

Megan Wilson, program manager of the Alzheimer’s Association, says this is the first-ever county-level estimate of the prevalence of people with Alzheimer’s.

“For the first time ever, we have data that tells us the prevalence of the disease in each of Georgia’s counties,” said Wilson. “And Dougherty County happens to be in the top 10 of the country.”

List of the top 10 counties with Alzheimer's prevalence across the U.S. (The Alzheimer's...
List of the top 10 counties with Alzheimer's prevalence across the U.S. (The Alzheimer's Association).(WALB)

“As we learn more and get deeper into research, we’re just gonna get better and better. We’re also going to be able to use that data to get better at providing services to people who need it the most,” Wilson said.

A new partnership between the Alzheimer’s Association and the Alzheimer’s Outreach Center of South Georgia means new support groups and care partner resources for those in South Georgia.

“We just want to meet people where they are. It’s important just simply because it’s what the community needs. The population of Dougherty County is about 14,700. People over the age of 65 with dementia or another form of dementia is 2,300. That’s more than 15% of the population. We just want to make the biggest difference and impact for that amount of people that we possibly can,” Wilson said.

And for those impacted by the disease, Wilson says you aren’t alone.

“The advice I would offer everyone is to tell their story,” she said. “Definitely to find some way to get involved. They’re certainly not alone, and there are communities ready to embrace them. Because nobody has to talk through this alone.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Mullins was arrested on Saturday in connection to a fatal stabbing incident in...
Arrest made in fatal stabbing incident over weekend in Fitzgerald
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday, August 8.
DAMAGE REPORTS: Storms cover South Ga. on Tuesday
No suspect information has been released at this time.
NEW DETAILS: 1 killed, 1 injured in Fitzgerald shooting
According to the incident report, an opening employee noticed the gate’s lock to the storage...
APD: Albany business robbed of more than $30K worth of property
Photo of Lindsay Shiver.
Thomasville woman suspected in husband’s murder-for-hire plot likely to be released from jail

Latest News

Alzheimer's disease is thought to be caused by the abnormal build-up of proteins in and around...
Dougherty County ranks 7th in Alzheimer’s prevalence nationwide
One-Two Punch to Detect and Wipe Out Lung Cancer
One-two punch to detect and wipe out lung cancer
Only 20 to 30 percent of lung cancers are found at stage one or two.
One-two punch to detect and wipe out lung cancer
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
Ross to the rescue: Giving Stacey’s heart new life