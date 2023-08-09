Ask the Expert
Crews search for possible drowning victim after man jumps off Bainbridge bridge in video

Photo from the Flint River.
Photo from the Flint River.(walb)
By Lenah Allen and Seth Feiner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple rescue departments are currently searching for a man who may have drowned after jumping into the Flint River in Bainbridge. The jump was caught on video.

The Bainbridge Police Department said there is an active search for the man seen jumping into the South Georgia river from a train crossing bridge. The Decatur County Fire Department and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are leading the search.

The search started at around 8:42 pm on Tuesday and ended at 12 a.m. on Wednesday. Now, recovery search efforts continue with the DNR game warden, Decatur County Fire Department and Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

A Bainbridge official has told WALB they are expecting this to become a recovery operation considering the amount of time that has passed since when the man jumped into the river.

Currently, the search is focused on the Calhoun Street Bridge and the trail trestle tracks.

WALB is currently working to get the video and more details on the incident. Tune into WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 for more on this story.

