Cook Hornets 2023 football season preview

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Doubt is often used as motivation...Bulletin board material some would say. Low expectations in Adel a season ago was that for the Hornets. After exceeding those expectations coach Byron Slack and his Cook squad is ready to take the next step in 2023.

After seeing their first 8 win season since 2014 last year, Slack and his staff have laid the foundation in Adel and ready to take the hornets to greater heights.

In his first year at Cook, their season was highlighted by big back to back wins over powerhouses Brooks County and Clinch County. With an identical schedule his team have their stingers set on the region title.

Slack said, “We want to win the region and that’s a tall task in this region.”

To be crowned the region champs the Hornets have to get a win over the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes who has made three consecutive state championship appearances, a program that Coach Slack believes is the standard.

“I told somebody the other day we’re not necessarily trying to align ourselves with them. But we want to be with them. I know Coach Pruitt and the job he’s done over there and he’s comfortable with talking about playing for a state championship because that’s a real thing for them and we want it to be a real thing with us.”

Returning for the black and yellow is three year starting quarterback Drew Folsom who completed 8 touchdown passes and 4 rushing touchdowns in the 2022 season.

Coming out of the backfield, the Hornets will need a repeat performance from senior running back Keshun McKever who rushed for 1, 247 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The duo is tasked with leading the physical offense featuring many new faces up front. The biggest loss is tackle Bryson Wilson, leaving the only returning starter in the is 6-foot 1 306 pound Keyshaun Pitts.

“We all got to build chemistry with each other and practice hard and just play good”

The offense will also look to receiver Ny’shaun Wallace on the outside and with many returners on the other side of the ball McKever is confident in his team’s ability this season…

“We’re going to state meet us there.”

The Hornet’s journey to state will begin on the road August 18th as they travel to Pelham.”

