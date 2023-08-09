Clinch Co. school district cracks down on student cellphone use in schools

SOUTH GEORGIA. (WALB) - School is back in session and one South Georgia district is cracking down on the use of cell phones in school.

WALB talked with parents about the new guidelines that require phones to be kept out of sight.

According to the 2023-2024 Clinch County High School student handbook, cell phones are a privilege, not a right for students to possess on school property.

This year, the new guidelines for electronic devices during the school day state: “All cell phones, smartwatches, headphones, earbuds, etc., should be turned off and put away when entering the building.”

“They don’t need them in the class, to use them in the class, to use them in the class, I feel like after school if they need a ride if their mom is late or whatever they need to be able to contact their mom or their mom need to contact them " Grandparent Patriece Reese said.

“They should have them but turned off of silent, for any kind of emergencies,” Parent Dan Burk said.

“I feel like they should have them but have them powered off in case of an emergency. You know the times we live in, and I feel like the older kids that have the phones should be able to contact the parents immediately if something were to happen.” Mother Sarah Creager said.

“It should be on a silent mode, like my grandson ride now, I feel like he needs his phone just to know that I’m not too far from him, I’m just a phone call away,” Grandmother Shelia Bell said.

The Student Handbook does state the consequences for violating the cell phone policy, from confiscation to suspension.

So, WALB took to Facebook and asked viewers “Which school cell phone policy do you agree with?”

Rene Harris Pridgen said in part, “Every teacher in the school has a phone if there’s an emergency... Phones are a distraction for a healthy learning environment.”

“No use in classrooms, but elsewhere they should be allowed to use it,” Leslie McDowell said.

