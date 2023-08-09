Brookwood School Warriors 2023 football season preview

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Heartbreak is a big part of sports. It truly is a roller coaster. One play, one bounce of the ball, one call can change a team’s season. It’s the difference between going home and perhaps playing in the biggest game of your life.

The other thing about sports is there is always next year to get back up, and back to work to ride the roller coaster all over again. The Warriors know heartbreak all too well after falling in the playoffs in the final seconds of their matchup with Deerfield-Windsor.

The controversial play ended Brookwood’s season and ultimately a shot at the state championship.

Nevertheless, the Warriors are pumped for Friday night lights. Just like the rest of South Georgia, Brookwood is withstanding the brutal heat for summer practice to prepare for the 2023 season.

One they expect to be playing in the final game with the return of some veterans.

“We return two All-State guys in Rodge and T.J. I mean I can name a ton, Chapman Wools Fells been there done that and really made plays for us at Guard and Linebacker and then you got some younger guys that are coming on I think Briggs Daniels at the flexed out Tight End and play defensive end and linebacker.”

Senior quarterback Rodge Waldrop was named all state and is built like a prototypical quarterback. The gunslinging lefty has been a leader for the Brookwood squad, but as a senior his teammates will look to him even more than just a play caller.

The early playoff exit left a bad taste in their mouth, but a year older and another of experience, coach Boggs thinks they have what it takes and perhaps they will be hanging a banner in 2023.

“Takes an army and I think we got a pretty nice little army here that’s built more and more confidence together.”

Brookwood’s quest for the state title begins on the road against Frederica Academy August 18th.

