Albany’s Roses store closes temporarily due to AC issues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany discount store will now be closed temporarily as a result of the store’s broken air conditioning.

As WALB News 10 first reported at the start of August, the store’s air conditioning hasn’t worked for most of the summer, and there are other repairs that need to be made.

After our report aired, the store announced it would modify its hours and close the store if the temperature reached 90 degrees inside.

However, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, we confirmed that a sign was placed on the door saying the store is temporarily closed.

Outside of Rose's store. (WALB)

WALB spoke with one customer who says they agree that the issue is with the entire plaza, not just Roses.

“I really would like for Rose’s to abandon this building and just go somewhere else,” an anonymous customer said. “I’m from Lee County, and I do a lot of shopping at Rose’s. I don’t know how they stand it in the heat in there and the environments to hot in there for them to even work.”

It’s unclear when the store will open back up.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.