Adel city commissioner arrested

Photo of District 1 Post 2 Adel City Commissioner Greg Paige
Photo of District 1 Post 2 Adel City Commissioner Greg Paige(Source: City of Adel)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A current city of Adel commissioner has turned himself in after facing criminal charges.

Commissioner Gregory Paige turned himself into the Cook County Sheriff’s Office on Monday on warrants of simple battery and terroristic threats and acts, according to Adel’s City Attorney Timothy Tanner.

What incident(s) his charges stem from is currently unclear.

Paige was previously banned from the Cook County Board of Education for his reported involvement in a physical fight with a board member in 2008.

Stay with WALB News for updates on this developing story.

