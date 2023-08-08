Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove

By Shelby Slaughter and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – It took three visits over two days to remove a snake that was living inside a toilet in Arizona.

It was a shocking discovery when the homeowner saw the Coachwhip emerge from her toilet.

While rare, the owner said these things can happen. It’s possible for snakes to find their way into vaults in septic systems and even be flushed from other homes.

Video of Rattlesnake Solutions removing the snake from the toilet shows it wasn’t too happy to be leaving its new home.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No suspect information has been released at this time.
NEW DETAILS: 1 killed, 1 injured in Fitzgerald shooting
According to the incident report, an opening employee noticed the gate’s lock to the storage...
APD: Albany business robbed of more than $30K worth of property
The three suspects convicted were part of a group of seven arrested in 2020.
3 gang members suspected in Dougherty Co. sex trafficking ring convicted, sentenced
The suspect's face was covered in a white mask at the time of the robbery.
Leesburg police search for armed robbery suspect
A South Georgia man was sentenced to 12 years of federal prison for distributing child...
South Georgia man sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography

Latest News

No suspect information has been released at this time.
NEW DETAILS: 1 killed, 1 injured in Fitzgerald shooting
FILE - People stand atop a rock formation to watch the sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At...
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers
The shooting happened in the 600 block of South Monitor Drive in Fitzgerald.
1 killed, 1 injured in Fitzgerald shooting
A woman was taken to the hospital after she was bit in the leg by what appeared to be a shark...
Woman seriously injured by rare shark bite off NYC’s Rockaway Beach