Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Turner County Titans 2023 football season preview

Turner County 2023 football season preview
Turner County 2023 football season preview(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Every squad needs a leader. Sometimes it’s the head coach, others it’s the quarterback. It’s even better when it comes from both. It’s go time for Turner County and they are ready for 2023.

Believe it. That’s the simple but motivating statement for Turner as they get closer and closer to the 2023 season.

For 2nd year Head Coach Ben Simmons, it’s believing in leaders like senior quarterback Carlton Brannon that will take the Titans to the next level.

“The quarterback position is really good. Carlton Brannon, he’s a senior this year. He’s really taken charge and leadership of the offense with certain keys for reads. We’re looking for great things from him.”

The man protecting Brannon, Tyronne Perry will be a huge factor in the offense’s success. But, Perry isn’t just an offensive linemen, he plays defense as well.

“That’s Tyronne Perry. He’s gonna be able to anchor us on the offensive line and also help us defensively.”

Perry is one of the many teammates to buy in to believing it. Perry knows that with Coach Simmons and his teammates, the Titans believe they can achieve the goals set in mind for 2023.

“Know you can, don’t ever doubt yourself out. Believe it and you can get it done. I need to help my team, which can be tiring at times but that’s part of being a leader, being a better teammate and stepping up,” said Perry.

This squad believes in their coach and the program so come kickoff Friday August 18th at Worth County, their ready to make everyone remember the Titans.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No suspect information has been released at this time.
1 killed, 1 ‘seriously’ injured in Fitzgerald shooting
The three suspects convicted were part of a group of seven arrested in 2020.
3 gang members suspected in Dougherty Co. sex trafficking ring convicted, sentenced
The suspect's face was covered in a white mask at the time of the robbery.
Leesburg police search for armed robbery suspect
According to the incident report, an opening employee noticed the gate’s lock to the storage...
APD: Albany business robbed of more than $30K worth of property
A South Georgia man was sentenced to 12 years of federal prison for distributing child...
South Georgia man sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography

Latest News

Seminole County 2023 football season preview
Seminole County Seminoles 2023 football season preview
Miller County 2023 football season preview
Miller County Pirates 2023 football season preview
Lanier County 2023 football season preview
Lanier County Bulldogs 2023 football season preview
Video from WALB
Terrell County 2023 football season preview