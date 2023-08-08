Turner County Titans 2023 football season preview

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Every squad needs a leader. Sometimes it’s the head coach, others it’s the quarterback. It’s even better when it comes from both. It’s go time for Turner County and they are ready for 2023.

Believe it. That’s the simple but motivating statement for Turner as they get closer and closer to the 2023 season.

For 2nd year Head Coach Ben Simmons, it’s believing in leaders like senior quarterback Carlton Brannon that will take the Titans to the next level.

“The quarterback position is really good. Carlton Brannon, he’s a senior this year. He’s really taken charge and leadership of the offense with certain keys for reads. We’re looking for great things from him.”

The man protecting Brannon, Tyronne Perry will be a huge factor in the offense’s success. But, Perry isn’t just an offensive linemen, he plays defense as well.

“That’s Tyronne Perry. He’s gonna be able to anchor us on the offensive line and also help us defensively.”

Perry is one of the many teammates to buy in to believing it. Perry knows that with Coach Simmons and his teammates, the Titans believe they can achieve the goals set in mind for 2023.

“Know you can, don’t ever doubt yourself out. Believe it and you can get it done. I need to help my team, which can be tiring at times but that’s part of being a leader, being a better teammate and stepping up,” said Perry.

This squad believes in their coach and the program so come kickoff Friday August 18th at Worth County, their ready to make everyone remember the Titans.

