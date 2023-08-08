Ask the Expert
Turner Co. traffic stops leads to drug bust, 2 arrested

By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Turner County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 29-year-old Kyle Finell and 27-year-old Amara Lopez, of Florida.

Saturday, August 4, two deputies stopped a car speeding, going 88 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-75.

Upon initial contact with the driver, deputies smelled the odor of marijuana, according to the TSCO.

A search of the vehicle resulted in five pounds of marijuana being found in the trunk. Lopez was found with four additional smaller bags of marijuana, and marijuana cigars in the glove compartment. A firearm was also found in the search.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Fennell was also charged with speeding.

