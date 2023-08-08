Ask the Expert
Trees down, traffic light outages and more reported in Albany

Several outages and other storm-related issues have resulted from Tuesday’s severe weather.
Several outages and other storm-related issues have resulted from Tuesday's severe weather.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several outages and other storm-related issues have resulted from Tuesday’s severe weather.

Traffic lights have been reported out at:

  • Oglethorpe Boulevard/Mock Road
  • Oglethorpe Boulevard/ Rosebrier Avenue
  • Oakridge Drive/Newton Road
  • Cason Street/Oglethorpe Boulevard
  • Turner Field Road/Clark Avenue

Trees are reported down across the city on

  • Oglethorpe Boulevard/Liberty Expressway
  • Leary Road/Eight Mile Road
  • Old Dawson Road/Winifred Road
  • Nottingham Way/Whispering Pines Road
  • 1400 block of 11th Avenue

Flooding has also been reported on the 500 block of 11th Avenue.

