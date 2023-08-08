Trees down, traffic light outages and more reported in Albany
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several outages and other storm-related issues have resulted from Tuesday’s severe weather.
Traffic lights have been reported out at:
- Oglethorpe Boulevard/Mock Road
- Oglethorpe Boulevard/ Rosebrier Avenue
- Oakridge Drive/Newton Road
- Cason Street/Oglethorpe Boulevard
- Turner Field Road/Clark Avenue
Trees are reported down across the city on
- Oglethorpe Boulevard/Liberty Expressway
- Leary Road/Eight Mile Road
- Old Dawson Road/Winifred Road
- Nottingham Way/Whispering Pines Road
- 1400 block of 11th Avenue
Flooding has also been reported on the 500 block of 11th Avenue.
