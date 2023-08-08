Trees down, traffic light outages and more reported in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several outages and other storm-related issues have resulted from Tuesday’s severe weather.

Traffic lights have been reported out at:

Oglethorpe Boulevard/Mock Road

Oglethorpe Boulevard/ Rosebrier Avenue

Oakridge Drive/Newton Road

Cason Street/Oglethorpe Boulevard

Turner Field Road/Clark Avenue

Trees are reported down across the city on

Oglethorpe Boulevard/Liberty Expressway

Leary Road/Eight Mile Road

Old Dawson Road/Winifred Road

Nottingham Way/Whispering Pines Road

1400 block of 11th Avenue

Flooding has also been reported on the 500 block of 11th Avenue.

