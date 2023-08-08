Thomasville woman suspected in husband’s murder-for-hire plot appears in court
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BAHAMAS (WALB) - A Thomasville woman accused of plotting to kill her husband has made an appearance in a Bahamas courtroom.
Lindsay Shiver allegedly hired a hitman to kill her estranged husband, Richard (Robert) Shiver.
She returned to a Bahamas prison Tuesday afternoon and is expected in court again on Wednesday, according to ABC News.
Terrence Bethel and Faron Newbold, Shiver’s co-defendants, are supposed to be in court on Wednesday as well.
