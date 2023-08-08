Ask the Expert
Thomasville woman suspected in husband’s murder-for-hire plot appears in court

Her co-defendants are expected in court along with her on Wednesday.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BAHAMAS (WALB) - A Thomasville woman accused of plotting to kill her husband has made an appearance in a Bahamas courtroom.

Lindsay Shiver allegedly hired a hitman to kill her estranged husband, Richard (Robert) Shiver.

She returned to a Bahamas prison Tuesday afternoon and is expected in court again on Wednesday, according to ABC News.

Terrence Bethel and Faron Newbold, Shiver’s co-defendants, are supposed to be in court on Wednesday as well.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

