Thomasville woman suspected in husband’s murder-for-hire plot appears in court

BAHAMAS (WALB) - A Thomasville woman accused of plotting to kill her husband has made an appearance in a Bahamas courtroom.

Lindsay Shiver allegedly hired a hitman to kill her estranged husband, Richard (Robert) Shiver.

She returned to a Bahamas prison Tuesday afternoon and is expected in court again on Wednesday, according to ABC News.

Terrence Bethel and Faron Newbold, Shiver’s co-defendants, are supposed to be in court on Wednesday as well.

