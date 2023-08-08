Ask the Expert
Strong to severe storms expected in South Ga. on Tuesday

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday, August 8.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.

A Slight Risk of severe storms will cover all of South Georgia from 2-7 p.m.

Storm threats include a 15% chance of damaging wind and a 5% chance of hail and flash flooding.

There’s also the potential of excessive heat with heat index numbers over 110 before the storms arrive.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

