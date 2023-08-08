Strong to severe storms expected in South Ga. on Tuesday
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.
A Slight Risk of severe storms will cover all of South Georgia from 2-7 p.m.
Storm threats include a 15% chance of damaging wind and a 5% chance of hail and flash flooding.
There’s also the potential of excessive heat with heat index numbers over 110 before the storms arrive.
