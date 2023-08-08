Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Seminole County Seminoles 2023 football season preview

Video from WALB
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The theme for many schools this offseason is changing program culture. The hope is it brings success to the program. After coming off a challenge season, when it was time for football to kick back up, the Seminole County Indians were ready to compete for it all.

“Well this summer, the guys competed very well this summer. We raised the expectation level this summer and everyday our practices we’re pretty competitive,” said coach Cedric Stegall.

Last season saw some struggles offensively for the Indians. This year with the return of an offensive line that has another year of experience under their belt, Coach Stegall is confident his offense’s production struggles is something of the past. It’s not just a returning offense Seminole County looks to, it’s the new mindset of the team.

“Our offensive of line come back and their experienced and hopefully they’re going to help us out a lot, and we’ll be able to score more touchdowns this year than we did last year,” said Stegall.

“The kids are very familiar with the plays now so the mental era’s might not happen as much as they did last year.”

The Indians currently have a 60-man roster including eight seniors. A group that according to coach has meshed well together so far this summer, with the help of the final-year guys.

“They’ve been doing a great job. it’s a player driven team not instead of a coaches driven team now. Our seniors have been leading the way, and our players have been following.”

Seminole County begins there 2023 campaign on the road. They’ll face off against Kendrick on August 18th at 7:30 pm.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No suspect information has been released at this time.
1 killed, 1 ‘seriously’ injured in Fitzgerald shooting
The three suspects convicted were part of a group of seven arrested in 2020.
3 gang members suspected in Dougherty Co. sex trafficking ring convicted, sentenced
The suspect's face was covered in a white mask at the time of the robbery.
Leesburg police search for armed robbery suspect
According to the incident report, an opening employee noticed the gate’s lock to the storage...
APD: Albany business robbed of more than $30K worth of property
A South Georgia man was sentenced to 12 years of federal prison for distributing child...
South Georgia man sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography

Latest News

Turner County 2023 football season preview
Turner County Titans 2023 football season preview
Miller County 2023 football season preview
Miller County Pirates 2023 football season preview
Lanier County 2023 football season preview
Lanier County Bulldogs 2023 football season preview
Video from WALB
Terrell County 2023 football season preview