Seminole County Seminoles 2023 football season preview

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The theme for many schools this offseason is changing program culture. The hope is it brings success to the program. After coming off a challenge season, when it was time for football to kick back up, the Seminole County Indians were ready to compete for it all.

“Well this summer, the guys competed very well this summer. We raised the expectation level this summer and everyday our practices we’re pretty competitive,” said coach Cedric Stegall.

Last season saw some struggles offensively for the Indians. This year with the return of an offensive line that has another year of experience under their belt, Coach Stegall is confident his offense’s production struggles is something of the past. It’s not just a returning offense Seminole County looks to, it’s the new mindset of the team.

“Our offensive of line come back and their experienced and hopefully they’re going to help us out a lot, and we’ll be able to score more touchdowns this year than we did last year,” said Stegall.

“The kids are very familiar with the plays now so the mental era’s might not happen as much as they did last year.”

The Indians currently have a 60-man roster including eight seniors. A group that according to coach has meshed well together so far this summer, with the help of the final-year guys.

“They’ve been doing a great job. it’s a player driven team not instead of a coaches driven team now. Our seniors have been leading the way, and our players have been following.”

Seminole County begins there 2023 campaign on the road. They’ll face off against Kendrick on August 18th at 7:30 pm.

