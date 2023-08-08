Ask the Expert
Police ask for new information in Valdosta High School senior homicide case

Photo of Camari Brown.
Photo of Camari Brown.(Source: Valdosta Police Department)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police in Valdosta are still searching for information after the suspected homicide case of a Valdosta High School senior in January.

On Jan. 15, Camari Brown, 19, was found dead on the 1900 block of Fawnridge Road after his vehicle crashed into a person’s yard.

Few details have been released aside from VPD investigating the death as a homicide.

WALB has reached out to Valdosta police for more information on Brown’s death and will update you when we learn more.

No suspect information has been released at this time.
