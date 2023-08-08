Miller County Pirates 2023 football season preview

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - There is nothing more special than a relationship between players and their coach. It’s even better when that bond is developed over one summer. Miller County is more connected than ever and ready to take on 2023 together. It’s just months into head coach Daniel McFather’s tenure with the pirates, but his team has bought in and rallied behind their new leader.

“Ready to see us get after it. Have some excitement and play physical,” said McFather.

London Nash is a senior leader for these Pirates and ready to go to battle for his Coach. While Nash might be carrying the rock some, J.P. Powell will be the main guy in the wing T backfield for the Pirates. The junior tailback returns as Miller’s leading rusher from last season and ready to make even more waves with his teammates in the 2023 campaign.

“Compete with each other. Keep working hard. Keep going. Keep pushing. Make stops and keep going,” said Powell.

Miller County will begin their season on the road August 18, 2023 against Early County.

