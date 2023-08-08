Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Miller County Pirates 2023 football season preview

Video from WALB
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - There is nothing more special than a relationship between players and their coach. It’s even better when that bond is developed over one summer. Miller County is more connected than ever and ready to take on 2023 together. It’s just months into head coach Daniel McFather’s tenure with the pirates, but his team has bought in and rallied behind their new leader.

“Ready to see us get after it. Have some excitement and play physical,” said McFather.

London Nash is a senior leader for these Pirates and ready to go to battle for his Coach. While Nash might be carrying the rock some, J.P. Powell will be the main guy in the wing T backfield for the Pirates. The junior tailback returns as Miller’s leading rusher from last season and ready to make even more waves with his teammates in the 2023 campaign.

“Compete with each other. Keep working hard. Keep going. Keep pushing. Make stops and keep going,” said Powell.

Miller County will begin their season on the road August 18, 2023 against Early County.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No suspect information has been released at this time.
1 killed, 1 ‘seriously’ injured in Fitzgerald shooting
The three suspects convicted were part of a group of seven arrested in 2020.
3 gang members suspected in Dougherty Co. sex trafficking ring convicted, sentenced
The suspect's face was covered in a white mask at the time of the robbery.
Leesburg police search for armed robbery suspect
According to the incident report, an opening employee noticed the gate’s lock to the storage...
APD: Albany business robbed of more than $30K worth of property
A South Georgia man was sentenced to 12 years of federal prison for distributing child...
South Georgia man sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography

Latest News

Lanier County 2023 football season preview
Lanier County Bulldogs 2023 football season preview
Video from WALB
Terrell County 2023 football season preview
Video from WALB
Terrell Academy 2023 football season preview
Video from WALB
Cook 2023 football season preview