Lanier County Bulldogs 2023 football season preview

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - This football season for some teams is about repeating success, others it’s about building. A season of firsts in 2022 and just maybe this year Lanier County may have what it takes to capture the ultimate first, a state championship.

It’s not a debate the 2022 season will go down as the best year in Lanier County football history after the Bulldogs’ clinched their first every playoff victory over Miller County. With that season in the past, the Bulldogs are still looking to make a name for themselves.

“We was the underdogs since like Lanier been here we was the underdogs and now that we upcoming we still have people doubting us and on our talent and we still got to prove them wrong still. Got a lot to chase,” said Eric Brown.

Head coach Kurt Williams added to that saying, “The 2023 football team is going to be different than the 2022 football team and we can’t lean on last year’s success to determine this year’s success.”

With 90% of the roster back, the Bulldogs are missing a key piece in Jaylon Calhoun who was a 2023 graduate. Calhoun lead the team in both receiving and rushing touchdowns.

“I think we got several seniors coming up that have played other positions that didn’t play as much because we had Jaylon, so we’re not looking at one particular guy. I think it’s going to be a group effort in trying to replace Jaylon and I think we got a good set of guys to continue what we got going in the run game,” said Williams.

Leading the offensive will be sophomore quarterback Drake Wolford.

“He started every game for us as a freshman and got better through the year... so we’re expecting him to pick up where he left off... We’re putting a lot more on him. We leaned on Jaylon a lot early in the season until Drake got a little experience but now we’re now we’re leading on Drake to get us in the right play and make the decisions and take care of the football.”

Wolford’s key targets will be seniors Eric Brown and Logan Johnson along with junior BJ Jones. Behind Calhoun, Jones had the second highest receiving yards per game last year, but his biggest impact is seen on the other side of the ball, after leading the team in interceptions and forced fumbles.

“This year my mindset is play better than I did last year. You know make my team better and put on the city,” said Jones.

It will take a total team effort for the Bulldogs to clinch another playoff win this season and the journey there will begin August 18th at Bacon County.

