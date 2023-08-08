Ask the Expert
July heat waves hit crucial warming threshold

FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix....
FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At about summer's halfway point, the record-breaking heat and weather extremes are both unprecedented and unsurprising, hellish yet boring in some ways, scientists say. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - July’s sweltering heat offers a glimpse of what future summers might look like.

That is because the average global temperature hit a crucial threshold that scientists have warned the world should stay under.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, July’s temperatures were 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the pre-industrial era.

Scientists have considered that threshold as the key tipping point for the planet.

If it is exceeded in the long-term, the world could face more extreme weather than previously experienced.

According to an environmental non-profit, there have been 10 other months that the Earth was above the threshold. But this is the first time it has happened during the summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

