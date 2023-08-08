‘I will get justice’: 2 years later, still no answer in Nigel Brown’s death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It has been two years since the death of Nigel Drown--a 9-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in his bed.

Nigel’s family has been working to get justice for Nigel. Nigel’s death resulted in community peaceful protests. plenty of people have expressed their support of the family while also searching for someone to step forward with information about how Nigel’s life was taken that night.

“I’m speaking for Nigel’s family therefore I’m not going to go without turning every stone up. I’m going to knock on doors. I’m going to do what has to be done to bring this case to a close,” said Terrance Bryant, lead Investigator on Nigel Brown Case.

Tuesday, Nigel’s family made sure to never forget his name by holding a memorial where the community came out to show their support.

Yolander Brown, Nigel's mom, said she will continue to fight for justice, (walb)

“Somebody took you away from us. Everybody out here today loves you and wants you to be happy. You and Batman are always going to be superheroes. I love you, Nigel,” said Larosa Brown, Nigel’s little sister.

While Nigel’s family no longer lives in the house where he was shot and killed, Nigel’s mom Yolander Brown still drives by the house every day, remembering what happened on that tragic night.

“I remember right before him going to sleep ‘I love you momma’, gave him my hug, said his prayers and he laid to rest,” she said.

Soon after laying Nigel to sleep, Yolander said she heard gunshots and tire screeches. When she went to go check on her kids, she didn’t expect to find Nigel dead in his bed with a gunshot wound to the head.

While Nigel Brown's case is classified as a cold case, it's still active. (walb)

“We always say a bullet doesn’t have a name on it but that bullet landed in him,” she said. “I know that bullet wasn’t meant for Nigel.”

So where does the case currently stand? Bryant said right now it’s classified as a cold case.

“On today, we stand better than we did 2 years ago. We have developed information that is leading and is promising,” he said.

He added that there are people of interest, some identified as gang members. From following new leads in this case, to offering over $18,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest, Bryant says he’ll do anything to bring closure to Nigel’s family.

“No matter how long it takes. No matter how the truth tries to hide itself. We’re not going to stop,” he said.

Nigel's family is encouraging anyone to speak up with any new information regarding Nigel's death. (walb)

That same attitude comes from Nigel’s family who just wants any answer of how this could have happened.

“Hope and pray soon. Two years too long but I will get justice. I will get justice,” Yolander said.

If you have any information about Nigel’s death, call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

