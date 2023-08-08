First Alert Forecast

Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, August 8th.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A chance for showers and thunderstorms continues this evening, but coverage will be isolated. Heat and humidity remain concerns even into the night. Tonight’s lows will feel like the 80s, but your thermometers will read the upper 70s. Areas that received rainfall may see a chance for patchy fog as you send the kids off to school.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday, August 8th. A cluster of thunderstorms moves through the region in the afternoon and evening. This is due to the Slight Risk that is over the area. Storms will bring in a damaging wind threat along with downpours that could lead to flooding. Otherwise, the main concern for Tuesday remains the heat. Heat index values could climb higher than 110-degree territory with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat-related illnesses are possible within minutes, so limit your time outdoors as much as possible.

Wednesday rain chances remain in the forecast, but the severe threat is low. Temperatures rise into the mid-90s with lows near the low to mid-70s. This mix of hot and stormy weather will continue well into the weekend, so the Dog Days of Summer are alive and well across SWGA for another week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

