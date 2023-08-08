Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

First Alert Forecast

More heat is back on Wednesday in SWGA.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our First Alert Weather Day ends at 9 pm this evening as strong to severe move-out. This storm system will not leave the area without producing damaging wind, hail, and some flooding in the area. When the rain passes, partly cloudy skies remain and lows will be sitting in the low to mid-70s. Patchy fog will remain possible into the morning commute.

For Wednesday, temperatures remain hot in the mid-90s as a ridge still rests in the area. Heat index values remain between 105 degrees to 115 degrees. There is a slight opportunity for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. A Marginal Risk for showers and storms is painted west of I-75 tomorrow. The chance for damaging winds is the main threat. However, rain chances look minimal.

Moving forward, the heat dome will dominate SWGA for the rest of the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s with more heat indices reaching the triple-digits. Rain chances will pick up again during the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No suspect information has been released at this time.
NEW DETAILS: 1 killed, 1 injured in Fitzgerald shooting
William Mullins was arrested on Saturday in connection to a fatal stabbing incident in...
Arrest made in fatal stabbing incident over weekend in Fitzgerald
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday, August 8.
DAMAGE REPORTS: Storms cover South Ga. on Tuesday
According to the incident report, an opening employee noticed the gate’s lock to the storage...
APD: Albany business robbed of more than $30K worth of property
The three suspects convicted were part of a group of seven arrested in 2020.
3 gang members suspected in Dougherty Co. sex trafficking ring convicted, sentenced

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday, August 8.
DAMAGE REPORTS: Storms cover South Ga. on Tuesday
Several outages and other storm-related issues have resulted from Tuesday’s severe weather.
Trees down, traffic light outages and more reported in Albany
Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 08/08/23 6 PM
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day