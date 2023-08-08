First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our First Alert Weather Day ends at 9 pm this evening as strong to severe move-out. This storm system will not leave the area without producing damaging wind, hail, and some flooding in the area. When the rain passes, partly cloudy skies remain and lows will be sitting in the low to mid-70s. Patchy fog will remain possible into the morning commute.

For Wednesday, temperatures remain hot in the mid-90s as a ridge still rests in the area. Heat index values remain between 105 degrees to 115 degrees. There is a slight opportunity for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. A Marginal Risk for showers and storms is painted west of I-75 tomorrow. The chance for damaging winds is the main threat. However, rain chances look minimal.

Moving forward, the heat dome will dominate SWGA for the rest of the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s with more heat indices reaching the triple-digits. Rain chances will pick up again during the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.