Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Deputies find nearly 90 pounds of cocaine hidden in semitruck; driver arrested

A truck diver has been arrested after authorities found him with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine. (Source: KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska say a man has been arrested after they found him with pounds of drugs in his truck.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found nearly 90 pounds of cocaine and $84,000 when they searched a semitruck being driven by 63-year-old Arailde Matos.

Authorities said they pulled the truck over on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon after they spotted it crossing the white shoulder line multiple times.

Deputies said they searched the semi and found 42 pounds of cocaine in a taped-up box along with 46 pounds of cocaine in a toolbox during the traffic stop. They also reported finding $84,352 in cash that was wrapped in cellophane.

The sheriff’s office said Matos was arrested and cited for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a drug tax violation and possession of money in violation of a state statute.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No suspect information has been released at this time.
NEW DETAILS: 1 killed, 1 injured in Fitzgerald shooting
According to the incident report, an opening employee noticed the gate’s lock to the storage...
APD: Albany business robbed of more than $30K worth of property
The three suspects convicted were part of a group of seven arrested in 2020.
3 gang members suspected in Dougherty Co. sex trafficking ring convicted, sentenced
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday, August 8.
DAMAGE REPORTS: Storms cover South Ga. on Tuesday
The suspect's face was covered in a white mask at the time of the robbery.
Leesburg police search for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday, August 8.
DAMAGE REPORTS: Storms cover South Ga. on Tuesday
Photo of Camari Brown.
Police ask for new information in Valdosta High School senior homicide case
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Biden creates new national monument near Grand Canyon, citing tribal heritage, climate concerns
A 6-year-old boy who shot teacher later boasted about it, an affidavit released Tuesday said.
A 6-year-old said ‘I did it’ after shooting his teacher at Virginia school, warrants say