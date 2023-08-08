Arrest made in fatal stabbing incident over weekend in Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in a fatal stabbing incident in Fitzgerald over the weekend.

At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, William Mullis, 24, reportedly stabbed Joe Hairston, 58, to death in the woods behind his mother’s residence in the 100 block of Snowden Road, according to Major of Investigations at the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office Jay Davis.

After the stabbing incident, Mullis told his mother that he killed Hairston, according to Davis. Mullis’ mother went to the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office soon after to report the incident to county officials.

“She stated that William and his friend, later identified as Joe Hairston, left walking into the woods towards an abandoned house” the report said. “She advised that they weren’t arguing at the time.”

Mullis reportedly put the knife used to stab Hairston in a white trash can on the porch before leaving the residence.

At around 10 p.m. that same day, Mullis was arrested by deputies with the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office. Mullis’ mother told deputies that he was sitting on the porch at a residence in the 200 block of Grace Avenue.

After the arrest was made, deputies began to search the woods being Mullis’ mother’s residence for Hairston until at around midnight. The search resumed at around noon.

At around 1:44 p.m. on Sunday, deputies located Hairston’s body near a trail in the woods.

Hairston suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck and head, according to the police report.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) assisted in taking photos of the scene.

Hairston’s body was turned over to EMS to be taken to the morgue.

