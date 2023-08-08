Albany police searching for new leads in deadly 2022 shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Albany Police Department (APD) are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a 2022 shooting incident that killed one man.

On Nov. 23, 2022, officers responded to the 800 block of 7th Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Larry Calloway, 39, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.

