Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

“This should’ve never happened,” he told KSTP-TV.

“I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away,” Jones’ aunt Lakrisha Hill said. “Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jerome Jackson was arrested on the charges of murder and has additional warrants for...
Albany police arrest suspect in connection to March 18 shooting homicide
It is currently unknown if the victims were the intended targets.
Two women shot, Albany death investigation underway
William McCall Calhoun was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C.
Americus attorney sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Photo of car chase suspect Ashantee Reynolds
VIDEO: Woman flips vehicle after high-speed chase through Turner and Tift Counties
A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.
Man wins $1.45 million jackpot thanks to buying lottery ticket while grocery shopping

Latest News

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of...
Family demands answers after teen arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old
Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah,...
Express train derails in southern Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90
This undated photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows the South...
California authorities capture suspects in break-ins at Lake Tahoe homes: a mama bear and three cubs
Current weather reports predict temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Monday through Friday,...
Cooling stations coming to Albany, temperatures to exceed 100 degrees throughout the week