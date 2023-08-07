Ask the Expert
South Georgia man sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography

A South Georgia man was sentenced to 12 years of federal prison for distributing child...
A South Georgia man was sentenced to 12 years of federal prison for distributing child pornography.(MGN | MGN)
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Brantley County man was arrested and charged for distributing sexually explicit images of children.

Gary Kreitzman, 36, of Nahunta, Ga, was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the distribution of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice Southern District of Georgia. Kreitzman was also ordered to register as a sex offender and to serve 10 years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

“Children are re-victimized every time sexually exploitative images are shared,” U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg said. “We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable the predators who endanger our most vulnerable citizens.”

Presented in court were documents and a testimony. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in July 2020, alerting agents to images of child pornography being transferred through an online chat application.

The investigation led the agents to Kreitzman’s residence, and during a search of the property, agents seized multiple electronic devices with hundreds of sexually explicit images of children. Kreitzman told investigators that he shared the images in the online chat application to gain access to more images.

“The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit is committed to protecting children from these predators. This federal prison sentence illustrates the results of a strong and united partnership amongst local, state, and federal agencies,” Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Chris Hosey said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

