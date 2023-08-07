Sen. Ossoff announces F-35s will be arriving to Moody AFB in coming years

MOODY AFB, Ga. (WALB) - The F-35 is coming to the Moody Airforce Base (AFB).

On Monday, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff met with Moody AFB leadership to plan for the arrival of F-35 fighter jets in the coming years to the South Georgia base.

“I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with Colonel Sheets and his team today, and I’m pleased to confirm that the Air Force has announced its intention to bring the F-35A fighter aircraft here to Moody Air Force Base,” Ossoff said in a statement. “I came to the installation today to meet with the command and discuss how we plan most effectively for that transition. This is going to mean that Moody Air Force Base will remain a critical asset to our national defense and means significant investment in jobs and economic growth for South Georgia.”

In late June, Ossoff and the U.S. Air Force announced that Moody AFB was chosen to receive the next active-duty F-35A Lightning II mission.

Two squadrons of F-35As are expected to begin arriving in the 2029 fiscal year, according to the Air Force. The Air Force will first conduct an environmental impact analysis, which is expected to be completed in fall 2025, according to the Air Force.

