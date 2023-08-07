Ask the Expert
Newborn baby girl found abandoned in bushes, police say

A newborn baby girl is at the hospital after someone found her in some bushes on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson, Dylan Leatherwood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A newborn baby is at the hospital after police said her mother left the child in some bushes.

South Carolina officials said 21-year-old Britney Wheatle was charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at risk/harms or abandons.

The baby was found after a woman named Robyn Cain found the baby and contacted the North Myrtle Beach Police Department around 6:18 p.m. Sunday.

Cain told responding officers she thought she heard an animal in the bushes when she realized it was a newborn baby girl lying in the dirt without clothes or a blanket.

Officers said Cain told them she had seen a woman in the neighborhood who looked lost and needed to get to work.

Officers followed the lead and drove to a Walmart, where they said they located Wheatle. The 21-year-old then reportedly confessed to giving birth to the child and leaving her in the bushes.

The baby was taken to the NICU and is expected to survive. Officials said the baby is within a day old. It’s unclear how long she was left in the bushes.

Wheatle was booked on a $10,000 bond.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services is also investigating the case.

At a news conference Monday, officials said they wanted to remind people about Daniel’s Law, which allows new parents to safely drop off a newborn without fear of punishment by the law.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

