Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Leesburg police search for armed robbery suspect

The suspect's face was covered in a white mask at the time of the robbery.
The suspect's face was covered in a white mask at the time of the robbery.(Source: Leesburg Police Department)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leesburg police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday at around 1:28 p.m., the Luckies gas station was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect took a total of $300-$400 out of the cash drawer, according to Leesburg police.

Officers are actively searching for the suspect by checking the cameras of businesses in the area and being out in the community, according to Leesburg Police Department Investigator Vick.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (229) 759-6464.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.
Man wins $1.45 million jackpot thanks to buying lottery ticket while grocery shopping
The 16-year-old suspect is being detained at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Columbus.
Americus man injured in shooting, teen facing multiple charges including armed robbery
William McCall Calhoun was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C.
Americus attorney sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots
The victim's 15-year-old nephew was handling a firearm while in the backseat of the vehicle at...
Teen charged in fatal Cordele shooting incident, GBI investigating
Michael Jerome Jackson was arrested on the charges of murder and has additional warrants for...
Albany police arrest suspect in connection to March 18 shooting homicide

Latest News

A South Georgia man was sentenced to 12 years of federal prison for distributing child...
South Georgia man sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Multiple warrants issued in Montgomery Riverfront brawl
The three suspects convicted were part of a group of seven arrested in 2020.
3 gang members suspected in Dougherty Co. sex trafficking ring convicted, sentenced
It includes an arcade, a bar and you can bring outside food into the facility.
New entertainment center for all ages opens in Moultrie