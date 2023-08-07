Leesburg police search for armed robbery suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leesburg police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday at around 1:28 p.m., the Luckies gas station was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect took a total of $300-$400 out of the cash drawer, according to Leesburg police.

Officers are actively searching for the suspect by checking the cameras of businesses in the area and being out in the community, according to Leesburg Police Department Investigator Vick.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (229) 759-6464.

