‘I love Pine Grove Elementary,’ Lowndes County Schools welcomes students back

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There are 46 more days left of summer, but not for students in Lowndes County— their summer break is over.

Pine Grove Elementary School welcomed hundreds of students today for the first day of school, and parents say they can’t wait to see what the school year brings.

“They were looking forward to coming back and seeing all their friends after the long summer break,” said Haley Gay, parent of a Pine Grove student. “We have the fun run coming up, we have the fall festival in October. Parents seemed very excited when they were walking through this morning, and just excited to be back in the building.”

Newly appointed Interim Superintendent, Sandra Wilcher, set a goal to visit all 11 schools to meet students and staff for their first day of school.

“I love Pine Grove Elementary,” said Bristol Gay, a 1st grader at Pine Grove Elementary. Bristol also says she is excited for the fall fair, and learning how to read.

Pine Grove’s Parent Action Committee delivered a small breakfast to teachers to kick off the first day of a long school year, something teachers say they appreciated.

“The beginning of the school year is always my favorite because it is a new adventure with new kids. I love the excitement of them. They’re a little nervous, and we’re all a little nervous too,” said Ashleigh Johnson, a kindergarten teacher at Pine Grove Elementary. “I get to watch them grow and learn and become the little people at the end of the year that get to go down the hallway.”

Lowndes County Schools wants to remind parents they are not allowed to line up to pick their children up, until 15 minutes prior to dismissal at all campuses.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.