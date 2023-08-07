Goodwill announces construction training program in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is starting its new construction training program in Douglas.

The program aims to address the high demand for skilled construction workers across South Georgia, and it is designed to prepare students for a career in construction in 20 days.

The classes are from August 28 to September 22 and will run Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The courses will take place at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in Douglas. The construction skills training program is free of charge to the student and registration is open now and closes on August 18.

“Equipping people with the skills they need to provide for themselves has been our core mission for over 125 years,” said Jack Warden, CEO of Goodwill Industries of The Southern Rivers.

For more information, email commservices@gwiser.org or check out their Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.