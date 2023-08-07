Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

First Alert Weather

Excessive Heat, Strong-Severe Storms
Dangerous heat & strong-severe storms the next 2 days. Highs 94°-99°. Heat index 107-112. Marginal to Slight Risk of damaging wind threat afternoon-evening. Fla
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dangerous heat & strong-severe storms the next 2 days. Highs 94°-99°. Heat index 107-112. Marginal to Slight Risk of damaging wind threat afternoon-evening. Flash Flooding threat added Tuesday. Some relaxation on both accounts Wednesday and Thursday. Friday returns more widespread afternoon-evening thunderstorm activity. Above average temperatures take us through the weekend with at least scattered shower and thunderstorms.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Meteorologist
First Alert Weather

Most Read

A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.
Man wins $1.45 million jackpot thanks to buying lottery ticket while grocery shopping
The 16-year-old suspect is being detained at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Columbus.
Americus man injured in shooting, teen facing multiple charges including armed robbery
William McCall Calhoun was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C.
Americus attorney sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots
The victim's 15-year-old nephew was handling a firearm while in the backseat of the vehicle at...
Teen charged in fatal Cordele shooting incident, GBI investigating
Michael Jerome Jackson was arrested on the charges of murder and has additional warrants for...
Albany police arrest suspect in connection to March 18 shooting homicide

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 08/06/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast