Dangerous heat & strong-severe storms the next 2 days. Highs 94°-99°. Heat index 107-112. Marginal to Slight Risk of damaging wind threat afternoon-evening. Flash Flooding threat added Tuesday. Some relaxation on both accounts Wednesday and Thursday. Friday returns more widespread afternoon-evening thunderstorm activity. Above average temperatures take us through the weekend with at least scattered shower and thunderstorms.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.