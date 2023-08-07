First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms continue into the evening with damaging wind and flash flooding as the main threats. As daytime heating ends, the skies will clear out. Low temperatures drop into the 70s with a few areas of patchy fog for the morning.

Monday, we hold on to the westerly flow and low-level moisture. This will keep the heat in place throughout the day. Temperatures will remain in the 90s with heat index values easily climbing into the triple digits. Things will change slightly during the afternoon and evening as isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms return by the late afternoon. A marginal risk for severe weather is possible on Monday. The main threats are damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning. As we push into the evening, temperatures will fall back into the 70s and showers will come to an end.

Tuesday and beyond, temperatures remain hot as southwest flow at the surface and dew points remain fairly high. This combination will allow for more heat index values in the triple digits. There is a potential for another round of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. These storms could be strong to severe once again as a marginal risk is already pained over the area. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the primary threats. For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain above average with feel-like values between 100 to 110 degrees. Daily shower and thunderstorm chances remain with those isolated pockets of gusty winds and flooding. Lows each night into the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.