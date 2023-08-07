Dougherty County Commission responds to pending litigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Chairman is speaking out after the board of commissioners was served with an ante litem notice from former county administrator Mike McCoy’s legal team. The notice follows three months of controversy after McCoy was fired three times.

Alex Shalishali, Dougherty County Attorney, said the board has received the notice and will respond accordingly to the misconduct claims brought up against the commission. The commission also has to respond to a petition that challenges the cause for McCoy’s termination filed in superior court.

“Certainly there are a number of allegations of misconduct that the board will certainly be prepared to deny,” said Shalishali.

McCoy and his legal team say they also have plans to sue the four Commissioners who voted to terminate McCoy individually for violations of the open meetings act of Georgia, which the attorney general says they violated on May 22nd when terminating McCoy the first time. They went on to terminate him two more times.

McCoy's legal team also says they plan to sue four commissioners for violating the open meetings act. (walb)

“Look at the evidence and basically decide based on the evidence presented whether or not someone should lose or keep their employment. It is kind of hard for an entity where four members have voted twice to. Terminate someone and to come up the third time and say, well, we’re not going to terminate that,” said Maurice King, McCoy’s attorney.

Commission chairman Lorenzo Heard said despite pending litigation, he is still confident in his decision to fire McCoy.

“All change comes with the possibility of legalities. All change comes with the possibility of (a) fight. I’m committed to when change is for the better, make it. Cry if you have to but make it,” he said.

Heard said he still stands firm on his decision to fire McCoy. (walb)

As of right now, there has not been a lawsuit filed, just a formal notice that these claims will likely bring one. The County commissioners plan to respond to that notice within 30 days.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.