Dougherty Co. announces an expected increase in property taxes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, August 8, the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners announced the intentions to increase the 2023 property taxes.

It is expected to be .57 percent over the rollback mileage rate for the Countywide District.

Each year, a reassessment is held and the board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicates there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment.

When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate to be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessment occurred.

The budget tentatively adopted by the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate; therefore, before the commissioners may finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate.

Georgia state law requires a least three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Government Center in Room 100, 222 Pine Avenue, Albany, Ga.

Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Room 100

Monday, August 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., Room 100

Monday, August 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Room 100

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.