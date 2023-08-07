Discover the beauty and charm of Cook County

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Adel is Georgia’s official City of Daylilies. Our historic downtown area offers unique shopping and dining experiences with something for everyone.

You’ll experience the excitement of professional drag racing at South Georgia Motorsports Park. Outdoor fun awaits you at Reed Bingham State Park where you can enjoy RV camping, miniature golf, fishing and boating. Visit Horse Creek Winery and experience award-winning wines while relaxing in their beautiful new tasting room. End your visit to Adel with an unforgettable experience at Live Oak Plantation where you’ll fall in love with the quiet beauty and tranquility of Live Oak Plantation.

To find out more about what is happening in Adel, check out their website here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.