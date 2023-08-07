Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Bill to raise federal minimum wage to $17 an hour reintroduced in Congress

By Stetson Miller
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For over a decade, the federal minimum wage sitting at just $7.25 an hour. Congress has debated raising it for years to no avail. But that hasn’t deterred Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and other house Democrats. They recently reintroduced the Raise the Wage Act. It would gradually increase the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028.

“I think the difference between introducing it four years ago or whenever it was and now is the rate of inflation,” said Rep. Slotkin. “The federal minimum wage right now has so been surpassed by what most people are making even in a minimum wage job that it just needs updating.”

This bill would also phase out subminimum wages for tipped workers, youth workers and for workers with disabilities.

If it passes, supports say up to 28 million Americans could see a raise.

It could be an uphill battle to get the bill on President Biden’s desk, but Slotkin says the bill is about sending a message.

“We’re unlikely to see this brought to the floor of the house. But we wanted to make the point that if you care about workers, like put your money where your mouth is and give them a decent minimum wage,” she said.

Congresswoman Slotkin says if the federal minimum wage is raised to $17 an hour, that change would directly affect over half a million Michiganders, about 12 percent of the state’s workforce.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.
Man wins $1.45 million jackpot thanks to buying lottery ticket while grocery shopping
The 16-year-old suspect is being detained at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Columbus.
Americus man injured in shooting, teen facing multiple charges including armed robbery
William McCall Calhoun was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C.
Americus attorney sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots
The victim's 15-year-old nephew was handling a firearm while in the backseat of the vehicle at...
Teen charged in fatal Cordele shooting incident, GBI investigating
Michael Jerome Jackson was arrested on the charges of murder and has additional warrants for...
Albany police arrest suspect in connection to March 18 shooting homicide

Latest News

Bill to raise federal minimum wage to $17 an hour reintroduced in Congress
South Ga. rep confirms farm bill will not meet its scheduled deadline
Georgia farm Bill will not meet deadline
Trump is to appear before a judge on criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the...
Trump to be arraigned on 2020 election charges
She is one of the toughest punishers of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. (CNN, POOL,...
DC judge who will preside over Trump's criminal case is no stranger to Jan. 6 cases