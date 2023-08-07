APD: Albany business robbed of more than $30K worth of property

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany business was robbed of over $30,000 worth of merchandise on Saturday, according to an Albany police report.

At around 8 a.m., an officer responded to Hog Wild Motorcycles on the 1500 block of E. Oglethorpe Blvd in reference to a burglary.

According to the incident report, an opening employee noticed the gate’s lock to the storage yard was tampered with and cut off.

When looking around the property, the employee reportedly saw two riding lawnmowers turned over to their sides and one forklift along with three riding lawnmowers missing, per the report. The worker noted there was a clear sign of tire and drag marks in the dirt near the original spot of the forklift and the lawnmowers.

“The equipment were secured inside the building portion of the business,” the employee told an officer.

It is unknown how the equipment was stolen from the property. The equipment may have been dragged out of the property due to not having access to keys and there were no surveillance cameras in the area.

This case is active and has been sent to APD investigations for further investigation.

