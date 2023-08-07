3 gang members suspected in Dougherty Co. sex trafficking ring convicted, sentenced

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects arrested in 2020 for their involvement in a gang-related human and sex trafficking ring in Dougherty County have been convicted and sentenced.

The arrests in 2020 stemmed from a years-long Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Georgia Attorney General’s Office investigation after a 16-year-old told police she was sex trafficked for around two months in 2019.

The suspects were reportedly involved in Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods.

The GBI confirmed the victim was able to run away from her traffickers.

Johnny Howard, Tre’Shawn Smith and Bryant Hooker were three of seven suspects arrested in connection to the trafficking investigation.

Howard was sentenced to 45 years, with the first 20 years to be served in prison. He faced charges including:

Two counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

Four counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

The counts of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Smith was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 15 years to be served in prison. He faced charges including:

Two counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

Six counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Three counts of violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

One count of pimping

He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Hooker pleaded guilty to the below charges and was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison.

Four counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Three counts of violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

