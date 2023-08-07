1 killed, 1 ‘seriously’ injured in Fitzgerald shooting

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Fitzgerald Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of South Monitor Drive in Fitzgerald. Two people were shot, resulting in one victim dying from their injuries and another being seriously injured, according to GBI.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is an active investigation.

WALB has reached out to the GBI for more information and will update you when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.