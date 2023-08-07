Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

1 killed, 1 ‘seriously’ injured in Fitzgerald shooting

No suspect information has been released at this time.
No suspect information has been released at this time.(Associated Press)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Fitzgerald Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of South Monitor Drive in Fitzgerald. Two people were shot, resulting in one victim dying from their injuries and another being seriously injured, according to GBI.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is an active investigation.

WALB has reached out to the GBI for more information and will update you when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.
Man wins $1.45 million jackpot thanks to buying lottery ticket while grocery shopping
The 16-year-old suspect is being detained at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Columbus.
Americus man injured in shooting, teen facing multiple charges including armed robbery
William McCall Calhoun was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C.
Americus attorney sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots
The victim's 15-year-old nephew was handling a firearm while in the backseat of the vehicle at...
Teen charged in fatal Cordele shooting incident, GBI investigating
Michael Jerome Jackson was arrested on the charges of murder and has additional warrants for...
Albany police arrest suspect in connection to March 18 shooting homicide

Latest News

Herb Reinhard is set to retire on June 30, 2024.
VSU athletic director announces retirement after 31 years
On Monday, Senator Jon Ossoff met with Moody AFB leadership to plan for the arrival of F-35...
Sen. Ossoff announces F-35s will be arriving to Moody AFB in coming years
According to the incident report, an opening employee noticed the gate’s lock to the storage...
APD: Albany business robbed of more than $30K worth of property
Dougherty County Board of Commissioners announced the intentions to increase the 2023 property...
Dougherty Co. announces expected increase in property taxes