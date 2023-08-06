Teen charged in fatal Cordele shooting incident, GBI investigating

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Cordele Police Department have arrested a 15-year-old male in connection to a Friday night shooting incident.

On Friday at around 9:45 p.m., officers with the Cordele Police Department and Crisp County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the Pateville Road and 13th Street area. A female driver suffering a single gunshot wound was found by officers and deputies once they arrived on the scene.

The incident occurred when the victim was driving south on 13th Street with two juveniles in the car. An investigation revealed that one of the juveniles in the backseat was handling a firearm when it was discharged and struck and fatally wounded the driver.

Immediate medical assistance efforts were made, however, the victim passed away at the scene. Officials are not releasing the name of the victim.

Officers later arrested the victim’s 15-year-old nephew. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and wreckless conduct.

“The Cordele Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the family and friends mourning this tremendous loss,” the Cordele police said in a Facebook post.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has taken over the investigation.

