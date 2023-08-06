Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever

Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN DIEGO PD)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – A thief in California took some time to pet the family dog before stealing an expensive bike.

The encounter was caught on security video.

The video shows the burglary suspect about to leave on a family’s electric bike when a friendly Golden Retriever came out from the house.

The suspect then stops and gives the dog a lot of attention and pets. He can even be heard saying “You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known, I love you too.”

Police in San Diego said they are now releasing the video from mid-July to help find the suspect.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jerome Jackson was arrested on the charges of murder and has additional warrants for...
Albany police arrest suspect in connection to March 18 shooting homicide
It is currently unknown if the victims were the intended targets.
Two women shot, Albany death investigation underway
William McCall Calhoun was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C.
Americus attorney sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Photo of car chase suspect Ashantee Reynolds
VIDEO: Woman flips vehicle after high-speed chase through Turner and Tift Counties
Garren Wilkerson.
Tifton family gets the opportunity to meet their late son’s organ recipient

Latest News

America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors
Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN...
Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever
Right to left: Adarius Wills, Telvin Wilson, James Willis
Texas police officer, 2 others arrested for alleged solicitation of minor
Albany is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. on Sunday.
City of Albany, Dougherty Co. partner to open cooling stations for second time in 7 days