New entertainment center for all ages opens in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - As youth crime has grown, so has the outcry for youth activities.

“It was a couple year process for us, and we have state-of-the-art technology that we brought in here. And we are so glad about that because nowadays new technology is the new thing,” Steven L. Meadows, general manager of Strike Zone 10, said.

Many people told WALB that having fun is about being with people who care about you. How many people can say they can do this?

“Before we would usually go out of town for any kind of activities to get together. And that takes time out of your day to travel. Gas money, gas is expensive now, so it’s nice to be able to have something in the community that is 10-15 minutes away,” Angie Saldanha, a Moultrie resident, said.

Strike Zone 10 opened on Friday. It includes an arcade, a bar and you can bring outside food into the facility. One resident says this keeps her daughter active with friends her age.

“I actually have my daughter that is homeschooled for this year, trying something new. So, I wanted her to still live with her friends, play with her friends, so we are out here having family fun time,” Erica Soto, a Moultrie resident, said.

Before Strike Zone 10 opened, one request was the need for more activities for the youth to engage in, which keeps them out of the street.

“I would say we need more entertainment for kids in our community. You know kids nowadays if you distract them from the other stuff, you know it keeps trouble out the community. And if we have something kids can do, and if we can make a difference that is what is important,” Meadows said.

Strike Zone 10 hopes to create kid and adult leagues as they continue to expand across different locations.

