Cooling stations coming to Albany, temperatures to exceed 100 degrees throughout the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting on Monday, the city of Albany, with the assistance of Dougherty County, plans to activate Operation Safe Place to provide cooling stations for residents who need them.

Current weather reports predict temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Monday through Friday, according to a release from the city.

Water will be provided at each station.

Here is a list of cooling stations across Albany:

The Henderson Gym cooling station will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at 701 Willard Avenue.

The Albany Transportation Center station will be open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard.

The Dougherty County Public Library Central Branch station in Downtown will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at 300 Pine Avenue.

The Northwest Library Branch station will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday and Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 2507 Dawson Road.

The Southside Library Branch station will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday and 3-6 p.m. on Thursday at 2114 Habersham Road.

The Tallulah Massey Library Branch station will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 2004 Stratford Drive.

The Westtown Library Branch will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday and 3-6 p.m. on Thursday at 2124 Waddell Avenue.

You can also use the online map below to find a nearby cooling station:

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.