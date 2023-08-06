City of Albany, Dougherty Co. partner to open cooling stations for second time in 7 days
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany, with the assistance of Dougherty County, will, once again, activate Operation Safe Place on Sunday.
“According to current weather reports, we will be under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. on Sunday,” the city said in a release.
This is the second time the city has activated Operation Safe Place in seven days.
Water will be provided at each location.
Here is a list of the heat stations available for anyone needing a break from the heat:
- The Henderson Gym cooling station will be open from 1-8 p.m. at 701 Willard Avenue.
- The Dougherty County Public Library Central Branch cooling station will be open from 2-6 p.m. at 300 Pine Avenue.
Use our online map to see where the cooling stations are located:
