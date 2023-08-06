Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

City of Albany, Dougherty Co. partner to open cooling stations for second time in 7 days

Albany is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Albany is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. on Sunday.(MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany, with the assistance of Dougherty County, will, once again, activate Operation Safe Place on Sunday.

“According to current weather reports, we will be under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. on Sunday,” the city said in a release.

This is the second time the city has activated Operation Safe Place in seven days.

Water will be provided at each location.

Here is a list of the heat stations available for anyone needing a break from the heat:

  • The Henderson Gym cooling station will be open from 1-8 p.m. at 701 Willard Avenue.
  • The Dougherty County Public Library Central Branch cooling station will be open from 2-6 p.m. at 300 Pine Avenue.

Use our online map to see where the cooling stations are located:

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jerome Jackson was arrested on the charges of murder and has additional warrants for...
Albany police arrest suspect in connection to March 18 shooting homicide
It is currently unknown if the victims were the intended targets.
Two women shot, Albany death investigation underway
William McCall Calhoun was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C.
Americus attorney sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Photo of car chase suspect Ashantee Reynolds
VIDEO: Woman flips vehicle after high-speed chase through Turner and Tift Counties
Garren Wilkerson.
Tifton family gets the opportunity to meet their late son’s organ recipient

Latest News

The 16-year-old suspect is being detained at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Columbus.
Americus man injured in shooting, teen facing multiple charges including armed robbery
Statistics show that a black woman birthing in Georgia is twice as likely to die from pregnancy...
Non-profit helps address black maternal health crisis in Georgia
The victim's 15-year-old nephew was handling a firearm while in the backseat of the vehicle at...
Teen charged in fatal Cordele shooting incident, GBI investigating
Statistics show that a black woman birthing in Georgia is twice as likely to die from pregnancy...
Non-profit helps address black maternal health crisis in Georgia