Americus man injured in shooting, teen facing multiple charges including armed robbery

The 16-year-old suspect is being detained at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Columbus.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Americus Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the Allen Street and Staley Street areas on Saturday around 9:35 a.m.

The victim was identified as Jeffery Shelley, 41, of Americus. Shelley told officers that he was robbed at gunpoint and then shot. Shelley was flown to a trauma center in Macon, according to officials.

The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male. He has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or the after-hours number at (229) 937-9011.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

