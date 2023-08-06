Americus man injured in shooting, teen facing multiple charges including armed robbery

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Americus Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the Allen Street and Staley Street areas on Saturday around 9:35 a.m.

The victim was identified as Jeffery Shelley, 41, of Americus. Shelley told officers that he was robbed at gunpoint and then shot. Shelley was flown to a trauma center in Macon, according to officials.

The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male. He has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The suspect is being detained at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Columbus.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or the after-hours number at (229) 937-9011.

