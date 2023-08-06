Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

6-year-old hospitalized after apparent fall from roller coaster, officials say

Firefighters responded to a Florida amusement park after a call reporting a child fell from a ride. (WESH via CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) - A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized with “traumatic injuries” after he apparently fell from a roller coaster at a Florida amusement park, fire officials say.

Firefighters responded about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to Fun Spot in Kissimmee after a call reporting a child fell from a ride. They found the 6-year-old under the roller coaster track, which stands about 20 feet tall, suffering from “traumatic injuries.”

“I think it’s pretty sad,” said Fun Spot visitor Jeffrey Capps.

The boy was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

After the boy’s hospitalization, Fun Spot said in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery.”

It is not known how the boy was hurt.

A sign at the entrance to the Galaxy Spin roller coaster indicates those 42 inches tall can ride with an adult and those 48 inches tall can ride alone. A 6-year-old, on average, would be in that height range.

“I have my grandkids right here, and if something happened to them, that would be horrible,” visitor Crystal Morse said. “I would be devastated.”

The roller coaster is closed pending an investigation, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Fun Spot says no mechanical issues were found on the ride when it was inspected by the department.

“They also found the ride was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacturer and industry standards,” said the amusement park in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is currently unknown if the victims were the intended targets.
Two women shot, Albany death investigation underway
Photo of car chase suspect Ashantee Reynolds
VIDEO: Woman flips vehicle after high-speed chase through Turner and Tift Counties
Murder suspect Damarion Dunn
GBI search for murder suspect wanted in connection to Tifton shooting
Michael Jerome Jackson was arrested on the charges of murder and has additional warrants for...
Albany police arrest suspect in connection to March 18 shooting homicide
Garren Wilkerson.
Tifton family gets the opportunity to meet their late son’s organ recipient

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a Florida amusement park after a call reporting a child fell from a...
Boy, 6, found with severe injuries under roller coaster, fire officials say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the North Carolina...
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics...
Simone Biles dazzles in her return following a two-year layoff to easily claim the U.S. Classic
The victim's 15-year-old nephew was handling a firearm while in the backseat of the vehicle at...
Teen charged in fatal Cordele shooting incident, GBI investigating